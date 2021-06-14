Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Parsons by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

