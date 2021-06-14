Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

