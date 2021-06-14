Wells Fargo & Company Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $65.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $20.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. 470,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,206. The stock has a market cap of $966.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,732 shares of company stock worth $156,768 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

