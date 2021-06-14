Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 6.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 567,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 166,082 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

WFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

