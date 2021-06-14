Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $92,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 505,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,265,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

