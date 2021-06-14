Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.76.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

