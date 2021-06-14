Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.76.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $81.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
