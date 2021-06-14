Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.26

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 1525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

