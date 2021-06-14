WePower (WPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.73 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $293,288.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

