Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the May 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19.

WFAFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

