West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.42. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

