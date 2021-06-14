Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,705. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
