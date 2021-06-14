Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,705. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

