Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lifted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 6.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Western Digital worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,821. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.