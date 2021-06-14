Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

