Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 2.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 104,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 60,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFSTF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

