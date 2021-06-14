Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.17. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

