WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of WestRock worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp raised their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

