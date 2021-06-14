Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.32 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

