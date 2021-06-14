Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,759 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $169,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.96 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

