WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $832.80 million and $25.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007726 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,630,250 coins and its circulating supply is 727,630,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

