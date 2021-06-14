Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $961.62

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $367,727.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $961.62 or 0.02370958 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

