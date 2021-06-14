Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WBRBY opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

