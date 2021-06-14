Wilder World (WILD) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $374,448.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

