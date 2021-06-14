William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Critical Contrast

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for William Penn Bancorp and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp 28.79% 10.93% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.94 $1.38 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $118.43 million 2.80 $24.76 million $2.87 13.26

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. The company operates through a network of 20 banking offices in the Acadiana, four banking offices in Baton Rouge, six banking offices in the Greater New Orleans area, six banking offices in the Northshore region, three banking offices in Natchez, and one banking office in Vicksburg. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

