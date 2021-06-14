Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Financial Comparison

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 1.54% 1.13% 0.18% urban-gro N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Willis Lease Finance and urban-gro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of urban-gro shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and urban-gro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $288.69 million 0.99 $9.75 million N/A N/A urban-gro $25.84 million 4.21 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats urban-gro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.