Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Down 4.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 95,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 91,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company was founded on April 15, 1981 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.