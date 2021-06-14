Wings Market Cap Reaches $4.43 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $26,312.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars.

