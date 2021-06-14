Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Wingstop worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $149.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

