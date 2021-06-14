WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.00482844 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

