Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.35

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

