Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WTT stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

