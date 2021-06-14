Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WZZAF. Redburn Partners cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Wizz Air stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

