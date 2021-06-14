WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. WNS comprises 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of WNS worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.