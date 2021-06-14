WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,091 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 10.15% of WNS worth $365,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. WNS has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.