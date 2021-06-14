Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $124.03. 1,109,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,739. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

