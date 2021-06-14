Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 249,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

