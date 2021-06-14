Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 249,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
