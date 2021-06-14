Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,778. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.