Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.19. 830,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.