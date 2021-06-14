Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.91. 1,281,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,679. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

