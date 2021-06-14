Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 770,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 152,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.