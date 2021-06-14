Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 158,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,830. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.