Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $558,752.92

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $558,752.92 and $112,525.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.59 or 0.06446612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00445511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.26 or 0.01582628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00146548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.76 or 0.00700559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00433018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006128 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

