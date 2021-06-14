Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

