Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

