WOWswap (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107,620.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.87 or 0.00019531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $107,620.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

