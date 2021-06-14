WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,002 ($13.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,763,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,090. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Insiders acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last quarter.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.