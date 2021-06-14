Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $4.53 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $297,392.02 and $120.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00011252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00166250 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00185934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01029321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,250.12 or 0.99917122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

