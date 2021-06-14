Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $144.72 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $40,346.88 or 1.00151964 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.63 billion and approximately $144.72 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002569 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 189,061 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.