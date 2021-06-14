Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $218.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $370.81 or 0.00926901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00164810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.01034351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,947.58 or 0.99855989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,921,352 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

