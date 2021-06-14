Wrapped NXM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.59 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $64.45 or 0.00160839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $108.09 million and $14.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

