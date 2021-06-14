WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Maxim Group

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of WSPOF remained flat at $$114.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

